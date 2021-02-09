Telkom offers businesses unlimited voice calls for R199 per month

Telkom Business will offer small business owners the opportunity to save some money during these trying times through a new unlimited voice plan offering, which can be up to 30% cheaper than existing options.

The communication parastatal recognises that the small business sector has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-1 pandemic and wishes to help the sector continue to contribute to the country's economy by alleviating their communication costs.

The offer is aimed at small business owners, with new customers and customers who were previously signed up with Telkom but had to cancel or suspend their service because of their financial circumstances.

Telkom indicated that the plan would also be available to existing Telkom Business customers who wished to supplement their packages with a voice line.

The offer is available for a limited-only and will be priced at R199 per month until the end of July 2021. This cost of the monthly line rental and usage is included in the fee, saving the average customer 30% of what they would usually pay for rental and usage.

Small business owners can sign up for the package at any Telkom store or apply online.

Telkom Business chief commercial officer, Dumisani Bengu said Small and Medium Business customers have been severely affected by COVID-19 and the package is aimed at helping them get back on their feet.