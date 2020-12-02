Telkom launches digital wallet for mobile transactions

Telkom has announced the launch of their digital wallet payment system, Telkom Pay.

The new platform allows users to pay and be paid using their mobile phone through WhatsApp, to any of their contacts. It also serves as a cashless Point of Sale (POS) payment option for businesses.

"We are launching financial services solutions that cater to everyone and that are easy to access through one’s phone 24/7 at an affordable price for consumers and businesses, " said Sibusiso Ngwenya – Managing Executive: Telkom Financial Services.

WhatsApp users will need to add Telkom Pay, register with the app and then they will be able to send/ receive money.

Users will need to share a "please pay me" (think, please call me for SMSs) with a contact. Alternatively users can choose a number and send the money they owe.

Telkom Pay also allows customers to buy airtime, data and electricity. For those reluctant to carry cash on them all the time, the wallet allows for easy payments by simply scanning and paying for goods with QR codes at their favourite stores.

Telkom Pay works as a top up wallet, which can be replenished via EFT, Nedbank ATMs or at any Pick ‘n Pay stores.

This means that users don't have to be Telkom customers to access the service.

Transacting through the Telkom Pay Digital Wallet only requires registration and funds in the account and customers can link any bank card to the platform. Payments can be done anytime and will reflect immediately.