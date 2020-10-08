Best 4K TV 2020: the Ultra HD TVs worth buying

The best 4K TVs you can buy right now don’t just boast high resolution. They’re also standout sets that are packed full of modern TV tech, including OLED panels and quantum dot filters through to Dolby Vision and HDR .

We know what you’re thinking: they must cost a small fortune. But although they are, obviously, pricier than a budget set, you don’t have to have a dizzying budget to afford a 4K TV. It's also clear today that a set having 4K resolution doesn't differentiate between the good and bad the way it used to.

When you’re buying a new TV, you’ll at least want 4K resolution. If not the latest 8K resolution standard in the 8K TVs currently entering the market. Right now, 4K is the minimum you should be looking for when it comes to pixel count, which allows you to watch your favorite actors, car chases, and drone shots of forests (ahem, Netflix) in greater clarity and detail than ever before. HD is not worth your time these days – unless you're looking at a space-saving small TV instead.

Every year new TV sets enter the market. At TechRadar we’ve been testing the latest models means to bring you a definitive list of the best 4K TVs available in 2020. You might notice it’s still dominated by 2019 models – but we expect 2020 to deliver a range of sets later on in the year.

We’ve selected a mix of 55 inch , 65 inch and 75 inch 4K TV options that we hope will please everyone in the market for a new TV – even those with a more restrictive budget. (If you're looking for a good deal rather than top-notch visuals, though, you can head to our cheap TV sales guide for the best deals on offer.)

We regularly update this list with new suggestions, so check back to see what replaces the leading models as the year progresses.

1. LG CX OLED Series The smartest OLED TV out there? 48-inch: LG OLED48CX | 55-inch: LG OLED55CX | 65-inch: LG OLED65CX | 77-inch: LG OLED77CX US$1 496,99 View at Amazon Dolby Vision and Atmos AI-enhanced smart platform Gorgeous design Lacks brightness vs LCD Weaker speakers compared to higher end LG OLEDs

The LG CX OLED is a no-brainer 4K TV. With the best smart TV platform (webOS) out there, an incredible contrast-rich and detailed OLED panel, with a host of premium formats and features, it's an excellent replacement to any older 4K TV.

The LG C9 from last year is now a lot cheaper, but the new 48-inch size for the CX – which comes in at just £1,499 – means there's little reason not to opt for the newer model.

There aren't huge differences with last year's model, but the addition of the 3nd Gen a9 processor means the picture processing is truly top-notch, with a vibrant picture full able to reach the deep blacks and rich colors that OLED panels are known for.

You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support (premium video and audio technologies) though not the competing HDR10+ video standard. There's a slight misstep with the lack of Freeview Play catchup services, though, which has prevented CX from taking the top spot in this UK guide, but overall you're getting one of the very best 4K TVs out there.

It's worth keeping an eye on last year's LG B9 – or the LG BX, which is set to release later this year – if you're happy with a drop in processing quality in order to save some cash, too.

Read the full review: LG CX OLED

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Q90T/Q95T QLED TV Samsung's flagship 4K TV is one of the best around Check Amazon Very good sound quality Strong gaming features Lower specs than 2019 model Aggressive backlight dimming

Leading the pack of new Samsung TVs in 2020 – the 4K models at least – is the Q90T/Q95T QLED.

You're getting premium picture quality and the characteristic QLED brightness that makes Samsung's quantum sets so dazzling. There's no Dolby Vision here, but Samsung's new Object Tracking Sound feature – an array of drivers around the screen for location-specific audio – helps to give the set a premium home cinema feel.

Samsung dropped to the second spot in this list for 2020, largely because it isn't as focused on 4K TVs as it used to be. The TV brand's top-range models are 8K TVs these days, and that means that 4K sets don't get the latest processing smarts anymore.

Last year's Q90R is technically higher-specified than the Q90T/Q95T, though it's worth noting that its successor retails for £800 less than the Q90R did. While the new model ditches the Wide Viewing Angle technology that helped to make the Q90R such a standout set, too it does feature far sharper 4K images, and its still an exemplary model for QLED contrast and color.

The Q95T is essentially the same as the Q90T, except that it comes with the Samsung OneConnect box for a small surcharge, but that's the only difference you need to note.

Read the full review: Samsung Q95T QLED TV review

(Image credit: Panasonic)

3. Panasonic HZ1500 OLED (UK) A cinematic OLED TV with speakers to match the screen Screen size: 65-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD/Freesat | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: My Home Screen 5.0 | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1449 x 896 x 350mm (WxHxD) Check Amazon Dolby Vision IQ Dolby Atmos speakers No Disney Plus No HDMI 2.1

The Panasonic HZ1500's OLED panel and HCX Pro Intelligent processor work together beautifully, with deep and immense blacks that stop just shy of crushing dark areas of the screen. HDR images are truly vibrant too – all the better for Panasonic's universal HDR support, opting to include both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (as well as HLG and HLG Photo Mode) instead of picking sides.

There are a couple of notable omissions that stop the HZ2000 climbing higher in the list – mainly the lack of the Disney Plus streaming service, as well as the absence of HDMI 2.1 ports.

That last point, combined with unremarkable input lag, means this isn't a gamer's dream – but the crowd Panasonic is really out to please is cinephiles. You won't be disappointed with the picture, and the 80W Dolby Atmos speakers will ensure that the sound doesn't slack, either. Last year's GZ2000 had a few more specialist touches, as well as a total 140W output, but it's unlikely you'd have a need for quite that amount of heft.

You won't get this set in the US – despite Panasonic's cosy relationship with Hollywood colorists – but those of you in the UK, Europe, Australia and Canada can count on it coming to you. Starting at £2,499 for the 55-inch model, and going up to £3,499 for the 65-inch.

Read our full review: Panasonic HZ1500 TV review

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Sony A8 OLED Sony's new A8 is an outstanding 4K TV for the price Low Stock US$1 698 View at Amazon Ultra-wide viewing angles Bold, industrial design Android TV can frustrate No HDR10+

The Sony A8 OLED does the impossible – knocking the A9G OLED off its perch.

Sony's 2019 A9G model was everything we wanted in an OLED set, aside from its exceedingly high price. Well, Sony has finally given us what we wanted with a mid-price OLED model that offers a largely equivalent television at a more reasonable price point.

You're getting premium OLED picture performance, with Sony’s top-line X1 Ultimate processor, Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster (for more intense image highlights), and a new OLED version of the X-Motion Clarity feature Sony initially developed for its FALD LCD TVs.

The impressive sound system, too, combines a two-subwoofer bass system with screen-shaking Acoustic Surface Audio tech, making for a real treat as a TV to watch movies and TV shows. If you can deal with the slightly low brightness, you'll get to experience some of the most refined pictures of any OLED to date.

You'll be paying £1,799 for the 55-inch model, or £2,799 for the larger 65-inch. Keep an eye out for the A85 variant, which switches out the feet below the set for what Sony calls a "premium stand".

Read the full review: Sony A8 OLED TV

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung Q70T QLED TV A bargain QLED that's worth its low price US$897,99 View at Amazon Razor sharp, rich images Low image lag Edge-lit LED TV No Dolby Vision

The Samsung Q70T QLED isn't as accomplished as the Q95T higher up this list, but it is cheaper – which is as good a reason to buy a TV as any.

Samsung has shuffled its product names around a bit, meaning the Q70T is technically the direct successor to last year's Q60R. It's an edge-lit set, too, meaning you won't get as consistent brightness as on higher-end QLEDs.

What you do get, though, is crisp, razor-sharp images, with the terrific upscaling from HD that Samsung is known for. Motion is aptly handled, too, with intense action flicks managing to avoid screen judder or blur (unlike, say, the Hisense U7QF).

HDR performance is limited by the edge lighting – a 600 nit peak brightness – and black levels only get so dark on this mid-range LCD set. But you're still getting a lot for the price, as well as incredibly low input lag (9.1ms with Game Mode).

Keep in mind Samsung support HDR10+ (the dynamic HDR format used by Amazon Prime Video), rather than Dolby Vision (the one favored by Netflix) too when making your purchase. There's no Freeview Play either, which is a shame for UK buyers.

But when it comes to an affordable set that manages to perform beyond its price, the Q70T is a great choice for 2020.

Read the full review: Samsung Q70T QLED TV

(Image credit: Philips)

6. Philips OLED 805 Ambilight TV Three-sided Ambilight on an entry-level OLED Check Amazon Great value Lovely design and build quality Android TV Needs careful setup (see review)

There are a lot of good 4K TVs out there – which you'll know from this list! But if you're after something a little different, the Philips OLED 805 may be the way to go.

Philips TVs have a unique ambient light technology called 'Ambilight', which throws colorful light onto the wall around your television, upping the atmosphere and immersion. It's possible to overdo things, but you can calibrate it to exactly the amount of pomp you like – and there's no denying it helps to set the mood for movies in or long gaming sessions.

That said, you're still getting a brilliant 4K TV alongside this accessory feature. Philips' fourth-gen P5 processor is capable of vivid and lifelike images, with a renewed emphasis on making hues look bright and punchy – to ensure the picture isn't outdone by the light show surrounding it. Build quality is outstanding too – though the Android TV smart platform isn't as accomplished as the Tizen or webOS platforms used by Samsung and LG respectively.

In terms of price, it's a bit of a steal. You're paying £1,499 for the 55-inch, or £2,199 for the 65-inch.

Read our full review: Philips OLED 805

Why a 4K TV?

Why should you buy a 4K TV? For starters, not only do 4K UHD screens have four times the amount of pixels as their 1080p predecessors, these 4K TVs also usually pack in screen technology like High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) that really make the most of those extra pixels.

The other reason 4K TVs have taken off is that game consoles, like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, have totally embraced the 4K future, as have the Blu-ray industry and streaming video player market. The incoming PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are also expected to make even more of the latest display technology for enhanced gaming visuals.

Pretty much everyone is on board the 4K Ultra HD train these days – and all the best TVs will be 4K (if not 8K) these days – so what better time to get a set?

If all of this sounds weird or tough to understand, don't worry. We're here to help decipher the wild, wonderful world of Ultra HD. Give us a few minutes of your time and we'll help you take home the best 4K TV on the market.

