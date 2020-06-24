TCL’s new 8K TV is like an IMAX cinema for your home

TCL has a new 8K TV on the way, and it looks set to offer a truly impactful and cinematic experience for your home.

The X915 from TCL – a 75-inch QLED television announced earlier this year – has just received an IMAX Enhanced certification. That means it meets the benchmarks needed to display IMAX Enhanced content in all its glory, with an expanded 1.90:1 aspect ratio in line with IMAX films in the cinema, and a crisp 4K HDR picture able to show off IMAX-remastered movies at their best. A built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar from Onkyo won’t hurt matters, either.

IMAX Enhanced was announced in 2018, and rolled out to the US, UK and Europe during 2019. While it’s still not as much of a household name as, say, Dolby Vision, it’s still a visual standard worth paying attention to, given its association with the IMAX name.

“It is our absolute pleasure to gain recognition and partner with such an elite program as IMAX Enhanced,” says TCL CEO Kevin Wang. “TCL Android QLED TVs have met the highest level of standards, and ensure the best color, contrast, clarity and sound on the market.”

A high-spec, next-gen television

The X915 also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, as well as three HDMI 2.1 ports – making it fully able to support 8K passthrough and support 4K/120Hz gaming from next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X). You’ll also find eARC (enhanced audio return channel), VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) here too.

You'll also get front-firing audio and even a pop-up camera for video calls and conferencing.

TCL’s X915 is already available in Australia, and is currently rolling out in Europe – with a UK release date currently "TBC" (probably late 2020). In the meantime, TCL’s new C71 and C81 are both 4K TVs featuring high-contrast QLED technology, at a startlingly low price too.

