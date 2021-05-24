Surfing the decentralized web just got a lot easier

In April, the publicly traded browser company Opera announced full integration by default with Unstoppable Domains, providing its millions of users with seamless access to the decentralized web. With this integration, Opera users can access .crypto NFT addresses from any browser platform, including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac or Linux. Opera currently has more than 320 million monthly active users across all of its browsers.

Just recently, we collaborated with Brave to enable native browser support for Unstoppable Domains. With the latest Brave browser update, Brave’s 31 million monthly active users have access to 825,000 blockchain domain names on desktop and Android platforms.

These integrations along with browser extensions that work with Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, Unstoppable Domains show we’re well on our way to making the decentralized web accessible for the world’s 3 billion internet users.