Surface Laptop 4 could come with both Intel and AMD processors

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Laptop 4 could again see you choosing between Intel and AMD for your processor, if released benchmarks are true.

The Surface Laptop 4 is listed with two different benchmarks for two different processors on the Geekbench benchmark results website. One shows the device running on an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake-U processor, the other shows it using a custom AMD processor.

This could mean that the Surface Laptop 4 is taking after its predecessor – the 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen models ran Intel and AMD processors respectively – but the listing contradicts previous reports that AMD chips would be used across all upcoming models.

What could the two chips mean?

Based on the scores of each laptop we would guess that the more powerful multi-core AMD chip will be used in the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4, with the more power-efficient Intel Tiger Lake-U processor installed in the 13.5-inch version. This would match up with the Surface Laptop 3, the smaller of which used the Intel chip.

There's also the chance that Microsoft could launch multiple versions of each laptop, giving you the choice of Intel or AMD no matter what size screen you go for, with the two variants possibly carrying different price tags.

Microsoft was expected to announce its new laptops at CES 2021 , although that turned out not to be the case, and we still don’t know when we’ll get to see these machines in action.

Via WindowsLatest