Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s next DLC character has finally been revealed

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is adding another fighter to its already impressive roster, and this time it’s Arms’ noodle-haired Min Min.

The ramen-loving character fought off fierce competition from other fighters in the game, such as Twintelle, but was ultimately the choice of Arms’ producer, Kosuke Yabuki.

Min Min operates quite differently from other fighters in the game, and is best-suited to long range attacks. You can change her right arm into different weapons (or Arms) such as the Ramram, Megawatt and Dragon, which give her new abilities to take down opponents and cope with a variety of combat situations.

Min Min also comes with a new stage, Spring Stadium, and a satisfying Final Smash attack that pummels opposing players into oblivion.

Win win

Players who purchase Challenger Pack 6 will get Min Min, the new stage as well as 18 music tracks from Arms, which has a fantastic soundtrack. Min Min will be available on June 29, and will cost $5.99 (around £4.99).

More Mii Fighter costumes are also on the way. Players will be able to dress their Miis as Ninjara from Arms, Heihachi from Tekken, Marie and Callie from Splatoon, and Vault Boy from the Fallout series. An amiibo for Joker from Persona 5 will also be available in fall 2020 for those who can’t stop collecting Nintendo’s plastic figurines.

Min Min is the first DLC character to be revealed as part of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s second Fighter Pass, but there are five more on the way. Who’s next, then? Your guess is as good as ours.