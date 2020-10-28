Super Mario Bros. vintage Game and Watch system is back

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Super Mario Bros, Nintendo is re-releasing the original Game and Watch console.

This was the first handheld console created in Japan by Nintendo in 1980. This re-release is a nod to the history of the game and its creators.

Much like the music-obsessed fawn over vinyl, if you're a Super Mario fan, this console is the true classic you want in your hands.

The console comes in gold and includes the Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (Mario Version).

There is also a digital clock which displays 35 different animations, which include Mario and his friends, so when you're not playing it acts as a fascinating side table piece.

The system has been improved with tighter controls in the systems +Control Pad.

The console is available for pre-order and will be released on 13 November. It costs R1,299 which really means that it's for those who love a bit of nostalgia, Super Mario bros and gaming history.