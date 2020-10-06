Students, teachers and lecturers can score on special Mac prices

Teachers, lecturers, faculty staff & tertiary students may receive an educators discount on Mac products from the iStore. However you have to be 18 years or older qualify.

"Our education discount is limited to 1 laptop or desktop computer per student, teacher or staff member per year. Students must be enrolled in a course of a minimum of 12 months / 1 year in the current academic year to qualify for the educational discount," says the iStore's website.

The special

While COVID-19 has not been kind on South African pockets, the iStore is trying to alleviate the cost of being in education.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro which ordinarily costs R34,000 is on offer at R32,300 which is a R1,700 save. This model is equipped with an 8th‑gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on special and sports more specs and a larger display. Ordinarily this piece of machinery costs R52,200 and is on special for R49,590. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

How to qualify

In order to qualify, proof of ID is needed and students need to provide a South African student card, a letter from a South African tertiary institution or school stating that they are currently enrolled as a student. Lecturers, teachers & staff need to provide a letter of employment.