Street Fighter 6: everything we know so far

Street Fighter 6 is officially on the way, finally confirmed by Capcom after months of fan speculation. And while there's precious few details available on the upcoming flagship fighter, it hasn't stopped long-time fans of the series from being tentatively excited for the game and offering their own speculation for what they'd like to see.

Street Fighter 6, along with the arcade compilation Capcom Fighting Collection, was the announcement waiting at the end of the Capcom Countdown website that went live in early February, 2022.

What awaited us was an all-too-brief teaser trailer showing off some in-engine footage of Street Fighter 6, giving fans a sneak-peek at the game's tone and visual style.

We're currently not sure when Capcom will release further info about Street Fighter 6. But with E3 and Gamescom happening in June and August respectively, we might not have to wait overly long before this Hadouken's flames shed light even more details about the game.

Read on to find out everything we know so far, along with some rumors and speculation, about Street Fighter 6.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Capcom's sixth mainline entry in the Street Fighter franchise

TBA What can I play it on? No platforms have been announced, but PS5 and PC seem like a safe bet, with the potential of an Xbox Series X|S release.

Street Fighter 6 trailers

Street Fighter 6's announcement teaser trailer is the only official footage we've seen so far. The game looks to feature somewhat realistic visuals – a definite departure from the more cartoonish looks of Street Fighters past. In fact, the visuals remind us slightly of Devil May Cry 5, leading us to believe that Street Fighter 6 could be running on Capcom's flagship RE Engine.

The trailer features newcomer Luke, who debuted as the fifth character in Street Fighter 5's final season. This young MMA brawler is squaring up against a much older-looking (not to mention much wider) Ryu, the iconic protagonist of the Street Fighter series.

Some added visual flair closes out the trailer, with both characters assuming stances that flush the screen with color. Similar to Street Fighter 5, then, it could be that every character in the Street Fighter 6 roster will feature a unique color scheme tied to the activation of their special moves.

Street Fighter 6 news & rumors

Will Street Fighter 6 run on the RE Engine?

Capcom's RE Engine has been the engine of choice for most of Capcom's recent AAA projects including Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5 and Monster Hunter Rise. And rumors suggest that Street Fighter 6 will join that RE Engine line-up – at least according to known insider AestheticGamer (see tweet below).

While not confirmed, Capcom making use of the RE Engine for Street Fighter 6 seems like a foregone conclusion. Every major Capcom IP has been built on the engine in recent years, including upcoming 2023 releases Pragmata and Exoprimal. It only makes sense, then, for the Japanese developer to use its in-house engine for its premier fighting game series.

Of course, any major new game by Capcom for the next few years at least will be RE Engine. https://t.co/YsuaL7i1b4February 21, 2022 See more

Ryu's design based on his real-world inspiration?

Ever wondered why Ryu appears to be built like a fridge in Street Fighter 6? His latest rendition is perhaps the widest we've ever seen, but there may be a very good reason for that.

Fans have speculated that Ryu's look in Street Fighter 6 is directly based on the character's real-world inspiration; that of Kyokushin style karate founder Masutatsu Oyama. Oyama is one of Japan's most influential martial artists and earned himself the nickname of "The Godhand" (thanks, EventHubs).

Oyama's iconically stocky form could well be the inspiration for the older, more chiselled Ryu we see in Street Fighter 6.

More news coming later in 2022

Capcom has confirmed via its social channels that more information for Street Fighter 6 will be coming in "Summer 2022," according to a tweet from the official Capcom USA Twitter account.

That window lines up with events including E3 2022, Gamescom, and EVO 2022. The latter is the world's biggest fighting game tournament where Street Fighter 5 is one of the marquee games in play. As such, expect more info for Street Fighter 6 to drop between the months of June and September this year.

There's still plenty to learn about Street Fighter 6, so we hope the next batch of news will include the platforms Capcom intends to release the game on, and hopefully some new character and (potentially) gameplay mechanic reveals.

Street Fighter 6 roster

(Image credit: Capcom)

So far, only Ryu and Luke have been confirmed to be returning in Street Fighter 6. While we're confident that several newcomers will be joining the fight when the game launches, where does that leave the rest of Street Fighter's iconic roster?

With Ryu in the game, it seems only right that his friend and rival, Ken Masters, will also join the ranks. The equally iconic Chun-Li is surely bound to make an appearance as well.

We'd also bet that modern Street Fighter favorites like Juri, Menat, G and C. Viper have a very good chance of making a comeback. Long-time absentees like Street Fighter 3's Sean and Makoto, as well as Street Fighter 2's Fei Long are also high up on the list of fighters that fans would love to see return.

Of course, we'd love to see Capcom get a little wild with Street Fighter 6's roster. Street Fighter 5 gave us a taste of how much the developers love crossover fighters with the addition of several Final Fight characters alongside Rival Schools' Akira. It would be fantastic to see Capcom keep that torch lit for SF6. Perhaps it could bring in more Rival Schools' characters, and potentially a fighter or two from the Darkstalkers franchise.