Stranger Things 4 has a new teaser trailer - here's what it could mean

The hype surrounding Stranger Things season 4 is growing with every new leak, actor comment and teaser trailer. The hit Netflix TV show is currently in the midst of filming, so it'll be some time yet before the next chapter lands on TV screens.

While we wait for an official release date and trailer, though, it seems that Stranger Things' marketing team wants to whip fans into an even bigger frenzy. How so? Well, a new Stranger Things 4 teaser dropped overnight - and it's hinting at a major announcement that'll occur later today (that is, May 6).

The near-two minute long video was posted on the official Stranger Things YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 5, and concerns the Hawkins National Laboratory's Control Room. Seven TV sets, complete with static, are visible as the video begins, while some operatic music plays in the background.

As the teaser plays out, the TV sets flicker to life and show off a couple of seconds of footage. The middle screen is the first to come on, but it doesn't show anything more than a seemingly locked door's handle. Other snippets of footage appear to show a play area, various toys and other rooms.

With each new TV flicker, the images start to get more gruesome. Blood can be seen on a chess set, magic 8 ball and and a set of die. After the last toy is shown, the video abruptly ends.

Check out the teaser below, and read on for our analysis on what it all means:

There are two major takeaways from the teaser and, judging by other comments and speculation doing the rounds online, we're pretty confident in how we've interpreted it.

First, let's look at the footage. Most of the flickering TV images contain a rainbow pattern on the walls. For Stranger Things fans, it's pretty obvious what this location is - it's the Rainbow Room, which served as a play area for Eleven, Kali and other child-test subjects at Hawkins National Laboratory.

The TV screens are monitors for security cameras in the facility, which Hawkins National Laboratory director Martin Brenner and other scientists will have used to keep tabs on the children. The blood, meanwhile, is likely to be a call back to the events of season 1, when the Demogorgon attacked the facility and seemingly killed Brenner and the other scientists.

Alternatively, it could refer to Terry's infiltration of the Laboratory. For those who need reminding, Terry Ives is the mother of Jane - aka Eleven - who broke into the facility to try and rescue her daughter in 1974. She made her way to the Rainbow Room before she was apprehended by the Laboratory's guards, so the blood in the Rainbow Room could be Terry's from when that encounter occurred.

What does this mean for season 4? We could be getting more flashbacks to the 1970s, which would fill in any gaps in the Laboratory's timeline that we don't have yet. That could include more on Eleven, Kali and the other child subjects' backstories that may tie into season 4's plot.

If we don't get flashbacks, Eleven and some of the other Hawkins kids could break into the lab to try and piece together key events that might be part of season 4.

As for our second major revelation, it's in the YouTube video's description. The caption reads: "Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00AM ET."

This can only mean one thing - we're getting a release date announcement, or an official trailer (with a release date announcement stinger). You might think that's wild speculation on our part, but it's been heavily hinted at by Stranger Things' writing team on Twitter, too.

Take a look at the tweet below, which strongly suggests we're getting some big news later today:

Are you ready?May 5, 2021 See more

The comments on that tweet, the YouTube video, Stranger Things Reddit threads and this other Stranger Things' writers tweet are all mentioning the same two things: a release date announcement or an official trailer.

Given that it's nearly been two years since Stranger Things season 3 was released, fans are desperate for any official news regarding season 4. It would be a giant misstep on the creative team's part, then, if today's announcement isn't one of our two suggestions above.

Fans have been voicing their frustration over a lack of news for some time now, and anything other than a new trailer or launch date announcement would surely make the fanbase feel aggrieved or even angry.

We don't have much longer to wait for whatever this supposed announcement will be, anyway. We'll be watching all Stranger Things channels from 9AM ET (6AM PT and 2PM BST) for whatever drops, and we'll cover it here as soon as it arrives.