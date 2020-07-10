Steam Summer Sale 2020: the best deals and PC games on Steam

The Steam Summer Sale 2020 has provided a whole host of seriously tempting deals on some of the best PC games on the market. With thousands of games on sale, from indies to blockbuster hits, there's sure to be something that will catch your eye.

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a great deal, July 9 was your last chance to do so as the Steam Summer Sale 2020 has officially ended.

There were some games that offered up to 10-30% discounts, but what we were interested in was the really juicy discounts on some of our favorite PC games. Steam always manages to have some really deep discounts on some fairly big-name games, so we went ahead and found all the best deals and gathered them all up right here.

Keep in mind that these are just our picks, there were hundreds and hundreds of games on sale.

The best Steam Summer Sale 2020 deals

Borderlands 3: $49.99 $29.99 on Steam

Hop into the chaotic gun-fest that is the Borderlands world with the latest game in the series. You can enjoy the campaign alone, or team up with friends onlien for the co-op experience. View Deal

Terraria: $9.99 $4.99 on Steam

Enjoy some time building up your own city or wander about fighting and exploring. You can do it all in Terraria while enjoying the retro graphics.View Deal

Cities: Skylines: $29.99 $7.49 on Steam

Tired of the traffic on your commute to work or the look of your home town? Try building something better in Cities: Skylines. Construct a hyper-efficient city, or build a sprawling metropolis.View Deal

Tabletop Simulator: $19.99 $9.99 on Steam

If you love board games but can't always get together with friends to play them Tabletop Simulator offers a platforms to play a huge variety of board games with your friends in a digital environment.View Deal

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: $19.99 $5.99 on Steam

If you haven't played Metal Gear Solid V yet, now's your chance to snag it for next to nothing. The game is a cinematic masterpiece and a must-play for lovers of stealth games.View Deal

Planet Coaster: $44.99 $11.24 on Steam

You've been to theme parks, and you've ridden roller coasters. But, maybe you can do better. Try your hand at building a theme park and designing the fastest, twistiest roller coasters in Planet Coaster.View Deal

LEGO Games: Up to 75% off on Steam

Believe it or not, the LEGO brand is behind some of the most delightful video game adaptations of comic and film franchises, and you can get tons of these games at a massive discount.View Deal

The Walking Dead - Ultimate Steam Bundle: $134.93 $57.33 on Steam

If the Walking Dead shows have left you wanting more of that world, the Telltale Games series is an excellent way to experience The Walking Dead and see what it's like to make the hard choices faced by survivors in a zombie apocalypse.View Deal

Jump Force: $59.99 $19.79 on Steam

What game takes all your favorite anime characters and puts them in one place? Jump Force. Enjoy outlandish combat with characters from a massive pool of anime and manga, from newer properties like My Hero Acadamia to classocs like Yu Yu Hakusho.View Deal

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition: $39.99 $15.99 on Steam

Maybe you played Skyrim when it first came out, or maybe you never got around to it. But, this deal on the Special Edition makes for a great opportunity to experience the game with graphics that enhance those of the original release.View Deal

Titanfall 2: $29.99 $9.89 on Steam

Experience one of the best campaigns in any FPS game with Titanfall 2. From powerful combat on foot and in Titans to the incredible maneuvers of a pilot, this is a game that never lets up.View Deal

Dark Souls III: $59.99 $14.99 on Steam

Are you a glutton for punishment? Do you love the struggle of a vicious video game boss? Dark Souls III should be right up your alley with basic enemies that can pose a real threat and bosses that will make you earn your victory.View Deal

Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99 $14.99 on Steam

The staying power for Grand Theft Auto V has been astounding, as has the staying power of its price tag. But, this is one of the few times a year you can snag it at a discount.View Deal

The Sims 4: $39.99 $19.99 on Steam

You can get in on the classic life-building simulation game with a 50% discount right now. Expansions for The Sims 4 are also on discount for up to 30% off.View Deal

Need for Speed Payback: $29.99 $14.99 on Steam

Looking for a little racing and wrecking mayhem? Need for Speed Payback has you covered, and the Steam Summer Sale has your back with a 50% discount.View Deal

Tekken 7: $39.99 $9.99 on Steam

Continue the saga of the Tekken franchise with epic combat, compelling graphics, and a tasty 75% discount. View Deal

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: $59.99 $17.99 on Steam

Head back into the delightful anime-styled world of Ni no Kuni in this sequel. You can explore the wide world, meet fun characters, and you can save an epic 70% on the price.View Deal

Project CARS 2: $59.99 $8.99 on Steam

For most of us, the most expensive cars are well out of our price range. But, the Steam Summer Sale brings Project CARS 2 well into our price range with an 85% discount.View Deal

Outer Wilds: $49.99 $29.99 on Steam

For fans of science fiction, Outer Wilds is a must-play. The game has won a BAFTA award, and will take you on a mysterious space adventure to solve an endless time loop.View Deal

Detroit: Become Human: $39.99 $35.99 on Steam

Detroit: Become Human has only just come to PC, but already you can score a small discount. Engage in the struggle of androids in a world where they serve humans, and see how your decisions affect the game world.View Deal

Star Wars Battlefront II: $39.99 $19.99 on Steam

With the Skywalker Saga concluded, you may be craving more Star Wars action, and Battlefront II has it, with relentless ground combat, powerful force-wielders, and epic starship battles.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2: $59.99 $47.99 on Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games of the last decade, and the PC version will let you experience the last days of the Wild West in epic detail and in either first- or third-person view.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $59.99 $29.99 on Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sees you play as a Jedi who only narrowly escaped the purge at the end of Episode III. The combat is epic and grueling at times, and the story is worthy of the Star Wars series.View Deal

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: $59.99 $19.79 on Steam

Take to the skies in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. You'll get to feel like an ace pilot as you weave through the sky and engage in tense dogfights View Deal

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $49.99 $14.99 on Steam

If you still haven't played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, nows the time. This deal will not only land you the epic main game, but also the two expansions that deliver many hours more on top of the already massive game.View Deal

Sonic Adventure 2: $9.99 $2.49 on Steam

Relive a classic with this deal on Sonic Adventure 2. Play as both Sonic and Shadow, as well as other members of Sonic's colorful cast. Enjoy both classic Sonic gameplay as well as plenty of mini-games or some two-play competitive modes.View Deal

Dragon Age Inquisition: $39.99 $19.99 on Steam

If you love ancient worlds wrapped in fantasy and chaos, then you'll love Dragon Age Inquisition. You'll be faced with tough decisions as the Inquisitor tasked with saving the world, and you'll be faced with even tougher enemies.View Deal

Portal 2: $9.99 $1.99 on Steam

A first-person puzzle game that's won more than 70 industry accolades, this classic game from Valve hasn't aged a day. Use physics and your noggin to escape the occasionally murderous computer companion GLaDOS, and enjoy two-player co-op.View Deal

Resident Evil 2: $39.99 $19.99 on Steam

Arguably one of the finest remakes of this generation, Resident Evil 2 lets players rediscover the horrors of Raccoon City. Filled with more life-like shuffling zombies than ever, this is a true classic reborn. View Deal

Celeste: $19.99 $9.99 on Steam

Journey to the top of Celeste mountain as Madeline in this gorgeous and super-tight, narrative-driven platformer. With 700+ screens of platforming challenges, this will test your thumbs and patience in equal measure. View Deal

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: $29.99 $14.99 on Steam

Fight to be the sole survivor in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (commonly known as PUBG) as you drop onto an island with 100 players. The game continues to draw in thousands of players, so why not grab it while it's on sale? View Deal

Two Point Hospital: $34.99 $11.89 on Steam

Cure patients with all sorts of crazy and peculiar illnesses in Two Point Hospital, the spiritual successor to 1997's Theme Hospital. Build up your reputation, manage your staff and win as many healthcare awards as you can. The doctor will see you now. View Deal

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $39.99 $19.99 on Steam

Hotter than ever, Spyro Reignited Trilogy is more than a mere scale up. Rekindle your passion for the purple dragon in remastered versions of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. View Deal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition: $109.96 $19.58 on Steam

The final chapter of Lara's origin story, the British explorer will need to discover dark and brutal tombs, become one with the jungle and survive and thrive in a dangerous world. Pick up all of the DLC as part of this bundle.View Deal

Dead by Daylight: $19.99 $7.99 on Steam

In this 4 versus 1 multiplayer horror game, one player takes the role of a killer, while the other four players try to escape being caught and... well, you can guess the rest. View Deal

Metro Exodus: $39.99 $17.99 on Steam

Return to post-apocalyptic Russia in Metro Exodus, an immersive first-person shooter inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky. Engage human and mutant foes, and try to survive in this hostile new world.

No Man's Sky: $59.99 $29.99 on Steam

A game about exploration, survival and the thrill of discovery, No Man's Sky takes place in a infinite procedurally-generated universe. After a rocky launch, the game has come on leaps and bounds and is full of additional content, including cross play support. View Deal

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: $19.99 $7.99 on Steam

If you're a fan of competitive shooters, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege will be right up your street. Breach through walls, make use of deadly gadgets, and enjoy ever-evolving gameplay thanks to regular updates. View Deal

Total War: Warhammer 2: $59.99 $20.39 on Steam

A must for strategy fans, Total War: Warhammer 2 lets you command an army of fantastical warriors and factions. Wage war in a vivid fantasy world and enjoy an engrossing campaign along with online multiplayer.View Deal

Monster Hunter: World: $29.99 $19.79 on Steam

Capcom's monster slaying series finally made it big in the west with Monster Hunter: World, and it's easy to see why. Enjoy the ultimate hunting experience as you topple towering beasts and craft armor and weapons out of their materials. View Deal

Doom Eternal: $59.99 $29.99 on Steam

Rip and tear demons limb from limb in and stop the destruction of humanity in Doom Eternal. With an epic single-player campaign and online multiplayer, slaying has never felt so good. View Deal

Rust: $39.99 $19.99 on Steam

Survive if you can, as you struggle to overcome hunger, thirst, cold and the threat of other enemy players in Rust. A regular top-seller on Steam, you can save 50% on this great summer sale deal. View Deal

Fallout 4: $29.99 $8.99 on Steam

Explore a hostile post-apocalyptic open-world as the sole survivor of Vault 111. Your choices have consequences, and only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the wasteland. Welcome to Fallout 4. View Deal

Sid Meier's Civilization 6: $59.99 $14.99 on Steam

Expand your empire and compete against history's greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time in this turn-based strategy game. Will you rely on diplomacy or brute force to conquer your objectives?

Football Manager 2020: $49.99 $24.99 on Steam

If you're sick of seeing your favorite football club fail every season, Football Manager 2020 lets you take the reins and run things your way. Splash the cash, expand your aging stadium, and pick the players who you know will get results. View Deal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: $59.99 $38.99 on Steam

Not for those who get easily frustrated, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a challenging Souls-like game that rewards patience, precision and a positive attitude. You will die countless times, then, but you already knew that.View Deal

XCOM 2: $59.99 $14.99 on Steam

Reclaim a world ruled by aliens in this acclaimed strategy game, which is currently 75% off. Recruit resistance fighters and take on a new breed of enemy using tactical guerrilla combat. View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: $49.99 $19.99 on Steam

The classic fighting franchise is back, and it's bloodier than ever. Break bones, pull off gruesome fatalities and discover a cinematic story in this top-tier entry in the Mortal Kombat series. View Deal

Dead Cells: $24.99 $14.99 on Steam

An addictive rogue-lite that's hard to put down, Dead Cells will keep you coming back for more. Discover more than 50 destructive weapons as you make your way through an interconnected world full of hostile foes and challenging bosses. View Deal

Shenmue I & II: $29.99 $7.49 on Steam

First released on the Sega Dreamcast in 2000 and 2001, Shenmue broke new ground for open world games with its astonishing attention to detail. Re-released in 2018, this two-game package lets players rediscover two epic titles that every discerning gamer should play. View Deal

Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection: $19.99 $4.99 on Steam

Sega’s take on Mario Kart not only delivered, but arguably bested Nintendo’s racer in many ways. Compete across land, water and air in this exceptional racing game packed full of nods to classic Sega series and beloved characters. View Deal

Gang Beasts: $19.99 $9.99 on Steam

Looking for a silly multiplayer party game? Then Gang Beasts is most certainly for you. Battle your buddies using gelatinous characters in this absurd fighting game as you try to throw each other off the stage. This one’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face. View Deal

Wreckfest: $39.99 $15.99 on Steam

Over-the-top crashes and breakneck speeds take center stage in Wreckfest, a frantic yet sophisticated racing game. Enjoy an incredible damage modeling system, dynamic driving mechanics and the thrill of a demolition derby. View Deal

A Plague Tale: Innocence: $44.99 $15.29 on Steam

Take control of Amicia, a young girl who must protect her little brother Hugo from the Inquisition soldiers. Evade swarms of rats using fire and light, and embark on a emotional journey through the darkest hours of history. View Deal

How to get the best deals in the Steam Sales

Whichever way you approach a particular Steam Sale, you're guaranteed to have the chance to pick up some top gaming titles at great prices.

Finding bargains isn't too difficult, but there are a few techniques and tricks that are worth using if you want to get the most out of the sales.

Use your Steam Wishlist: Fill it up with all the games you're interested in picking up, and you'll be alerted the moment they go on sale, and how much they've been discounted by.

Fill it up with all the games you're interested in picking up, and you'll be alerted the moment they go on sale, and how much they've been discounted by. Bundles are great : Publishers often pull their titles together in sale mega-packs, ramping up the savings to even greater heights. If there's a suite of titles from a publisher like Square Enix or Activision that you've never played before, this is the best – and cheapest – way to bag them all at once. As you'd imagine, the value diminishes if you've already got a few bundled titles in your library.

: Publishers often pull their titles together in sale mega-packs, ramping up the savings to even greater heights. If there's a suite of titles from a publisher like Square Enix or Activision that you've never played before, this is the best – and cheapest – way to bag them all at once. As you'd imagine, the value diminishes if you've already got a few bundled titles in your library. Highlighted deals are where the real savings are : The majority of the Steam store back-catalogue will get some sort of price cut, but it's the 'Highlighted' deals (the ones promoted on the Steam front splash page) that tend to be more heavily discounted. These are the ones where you may fall into impulse-buy territory. Which leads us on to our next tip...

: The majority of the Steam store back-catalogue will get some sort of price cut, but it's the 'Highlighted' deals (the ones promoted on the Steam front splash page) that tend to be more heavily discounted. These are the ones where you may fall into impulse-buy territory. Which leads us on to our next tip... Only buy what you'll actually play right away : Once those 75% off signs start floating around, you're going to want to break open the piggy-bank. But the Steam Sales of yesteryear have proved that our desire for overflowing game libraries leaves us with more titles than we could ever humanly play. Save some cash, and only grab the ones you're really going to play – keep in mind that if you wait a while, the games will almost certainly get cheaper as they get older.

: Once those 75% off signs start floating around, you're going to want to break open the piggy-bank. But the Steam Sales of yesteryear have proved that our desire for overflowing game libraries leaves us with more titles than we could ever humanly play. Save some cash, and only grab the ones you're really going to play – keep in mind that if you wait a while, the games will almost certainly get cheaper as they get older. Use this browser extension: Want to make sure you're getting a good deal? Use the Enhanced Steam browser extension. This gives you a historical look at the price of all Steam games, letting you see just how many pennies have been saved.

What games will be in the Steam Sales?

First off, you shouldn't expect brand-new games to get the really steep discounts that have become synonymous with the Steam sales. You may see a 5%, or even 10% discount on games that have been recent big hits, but if they're still new enough to be spinning money without needing a price cut, don't expect that to change now that the sale is here.

But, with the exception of the newer titles, pretty much the entire store receives a 25% discount, if not higher, with a select few seeing a massive 90% off the list price. While the store now highlights what Valve considers the best deals, it's worth noting that flash and community sales are no longer in the mix, so feel free to pick a title on sale when you like – its discounted price will stand for the duration of the sale.