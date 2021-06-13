Starfield gets a November 2022 release date, and isn't coming to PS5

Ahead of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, a new trailer for Starfield leaked on the Washington Post, with a trailer giving us a release date of November 11, 2022. You can take a look at the trailer below:

This sprawling sci-fi RPG from Bethesda Games Studios is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, but not any PlayStation platforms like the PS5, in line with earlier comments from Head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

During the official showcase, Microsoft reiterated that the game is exclusive, while also coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Developing...