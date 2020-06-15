Star Wars: Squadrons trailer pits X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – and reveals a release date

The Star Wars: Squadrons trailer is here, revealing the newest game set in a galaxy far, far away to be released by publisher EA. It's a first-person space dogfighting game between Rebel and Imperial ships, with 5v5 multiplayer. It'll be released on October 2, 2020, and you'll be able to play the entire game in VR.

Star Wars: Squadrons is described as an "authentic piloting experience" where you master the art of space combat, and you can apparently divert power between systems in your ship, which recalls the classic Lucasarts space simulator games X-Wing and TIE Fighter.

You can modify your ship for battle, and EA describes it as a "fully self-contained experience from day one", complete with its own progression system. As well as multiplayer, a singleplayer story mode will be set towards the end of the war between the Empire and the Rebellion.

You'll see familiar faces from the Star Wars universe turn up, too: Wedge Antilles was spotted in the reveal trailer below.

EA says the multiplayer element will allow you to "compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles". To us, that latter part sounds like there'll be co-op if you're not interested in PvP, but we can't be sure about that until EA reveals more.

No formats were mentioned in the trailer, but separately it's been confirmed that the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC. It'll cost $39.99 / £34.99, which is on the lean side for a new game, and crossplay will be enabled across all formats.

Check out the trailer below:

Will Star Wars: Squadrons come to PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Next-gen consoles weren't mentioned in the announcement release, which makes us wonder if this is just a current gen game. Either way, it's almost certain to be compatible with all next-gen hardware, so if you're picking up an Xbox Series X or PS5 console this year, you'll be able to check it out regardless.