Star Wars' infamous 1978 Holiday Special is getting a 2020 Lego reboot

1978's Star Wars Holiday Special is famously known as one of the worst pieces of media to bear the Star Wars name (well, at least until The Rise of Skywalker – fight me), but that isn't stopping Lucasfilm from trying its luck once more, today announcing a new Lego Star Wars Holiday Special for 2020 – a year which we can all agree has gone swimmingly so far.

The special picks up after the events of Episode IX, and "finds Rey continuing her Jedi training," where she "comes upon something mystical in a Jedi temple that sends her hurtling through time, meeting Star Wars legends and visiting places of the past," according to StarWars.com.

A number of stars from the films will be reprising their roles for the upcoming Disney Plus animated special, with Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) already among the confirmed voice cast.

Additionally, several voice actors from Star Wars: The Clone Wars will lend their talents, including Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Dee Bradley Baker (all of the clone troopers in the series).

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus from November 17, 2020.

