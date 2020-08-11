Star Wars: Cassian Andor series on Disney Plus takes another step towards reality

The long-awaited Cassian Andor Star Wars TV show on Disney Plus has taken a major step closer to reality, with actress Adria Arjona joining the cast alongside star Diego Luna.

That's according to industry outlet Deadline, which has no further details on Arjona's character. Arjona was previously seen in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens and Pacific Rim: Uprising, and will star in the Morbius Spider-Man spin-off movie with Jared Leto.

The untitled Star Wars TV show is set five years before the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Assuming you've seen that film – spoiler alert! – every main character in Rogue One dies, including Cassian, which makes this particular series a curious choice, of all the Star Wars stories you could tell.

The cast for Cassian Andor also includes Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Guardian, series star Diego Luna was asked about when the Cassian Andor series will resume filming, and it sounds promising. "Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly we’re going back, but there’s no rush. To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious and we have to be wise on when and how to go back."

Luna previously suggested the show was due to start filming this year.

Expect it in 2021

We expect to see the Cassian Andor hit Disney Plus in 2021, though a release date hasn't been set yet.

The hope is that next year could be very busy for Star Wars TV shows on Disney Plus: assuming The Mandalorian gets a season 3, we're also going to see The Bad Batch animated series in 2021. It's also not impossible the Obi-Wan Kenobi series could hit next year, too, though that's more likely to arrive in 2022, since filming for that is due to begin in early 2021.