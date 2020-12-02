Spotify Wrapped 2020 launches to remind music lovers of a year we'd rather forget

Spotify Wrapped has returned for 2020, giving you a chance to relive your musical tastes from the last year in a new Instagram stories-style format optimized for the mobile app.

There are also new in-app quizzes to see how well you truly know yourself (when it comes to your listening habits, anyway), and a deeper dive into the podcasts you listened to throughout the year.

As with years past, you'll be able to see how many minutes you spent listening to music and podcasts in 2020 and your top songs, genres, and artists. Spotify will even tell you when you listened to your 100th song of the year and which date you spent the most time listening.

The new Instagram-friendly format means you can share your findings in cool, brightly colored graphics to the social media app of your choice.

Blast from the recent past

To see your year of music listening, you need to open the Spotify app for Android or iOS, and tap on the 2020 Wrapped graphic on your homepage – there's no way to access it using the web browser or desktop versions of the app.

Don't have a Spotify account? You can still see how the rest of the world spent their year of listening, from the most-streamed podcast to the most popular genre by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped on either your desktop or your mobile browser.

According to Spotify, the most streamed artist was Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter Bad Bunny, while the decade we revisited the most was the 1980s.

After a year like 2020, it's little wonder that so many of us lost ourselves in the technicolor glitz of the decade that brought us Michael Jackson's Thriller, shoulder pads, and the Sega Genesis. Good times.