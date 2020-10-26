Spectacular DJI Mini 2 leak reveals everything about the new 4K drone

Well, that was unexpected – after weeks of growing rumors about the DJI Mini 2, the unannounced drone appears to have been fully revealed after a YouTuber went into a Best Buy store and just...bought one.

In what looks to be an even more spectacular leak than the accidental unveiling of the DJI Mavic 2 in an Argos advert in 2018, the DJI Mini 2 has effectively been fully revealed, including its specs, design and an unboxing video.

The YouTuber Our Beatific World , whose video was tipped to us by the YouTube channel DroningOn, came across a DJI Mini 2 'Fly More Combo' box in his Best Buy store yesterday. He then bought it for $599.99 and, puzzled that wasn't listed on DJI's site, released the video below with most of the drone's specs.

While there was an outside chance that the video is an elaborate hoax, that doubt appears to have been removed by a more detailed follow-up video (below).

So what do they tell us about the DJI Mini 2, the successor to the DJI Mavic Mini from 2019? As the rumors so far have suggested, it will be a 4K drone with a 3-axis gimbal that weighs exactly the same as its predecessor (249g) and will have a 31-minute flight time (a minute more than previously).

But the really interesting, and unexpected, spec on the back of the box is that the DJI Mini 2 will apparently have OcuSync 2.0 transmission, which would give it a range of 10km.

(Image credit: Our Beatific World)

Free range

This is a feature normally reserved for higher-end drones like the DJI Mavic Air 2 and DJI Mavic 2 Pro, partly because those drones are aimed at more advanced fliers. So it is something of a surprise to see it on what will be DJI's new entry-level drone – remember, in most countries including the UK's drone laws you're only legally allowed to fly your drone in direct line of sight.

Otherwise, the DJI Mini 2 looks very similar to its predecessor in terms of design and has what appears to be the same sensor and lens as before – a 1/2.3-inch 12MP sensor with a 24mm equivalent focal length and an f/2.8 aperture. This would suggest that the only major image quality improvements will come from the added detail supplied by that 4K resolution.

As the videos show, the DJI Mini 2 will have the same controller as the DJI Mavic Air 2, which tallies up with the inclusion of Ocusync 2.0 transmission. That's a departure from the folding design of its predecessor, but we found that controller to be comfortable to hold and quick to connect to the Mavic Air 2.

Perhaps just as important as what's in the videos, though, are the features that aren't mentioned. In the comments section of the first Our Beatific World video, the YouTuber says there's mention of an ActiveTrack mode, which means it still can't track subjects in the same way as pricier DJI models. That's a slight shame, but perhaps to be expected from an entry-level drone.

(Image credit: Our Beatific World)

There also don't appear to be any obstacle avoidance sensors on the DJI Mini 2, though that's not surprising given its needs to stay at 249g in order to avoid the need to be registered with civil aviation authorities like the USA's FAA and UK's CAA.

The only real question that remains unanswered is exactly how much the DJI Mini 2 will cost in various regions and when the full announcement will be. The Our Beatific World channel said its DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo bundle cost $699, which backs up a previous leak suggesting it would cost slightly more than its predecessor.

The DJI Mavic Mini's base price was $399 / £369 / AU$599 when it arrived in 2019, so this suggests the DJI Mini 2 (without the Fly More accessories) will likely cost around $550 / £515 / AU$840. But we'll have to wait for the full launch soon, which is now effectively a price reveal, to know for sure.