Space X's Starlink pre-orders open to South Africans

SpaceX's Starlink internet service is available for pre-order. The high-speed, low-latency broadband service uses lower-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to bring users an incredibly fast connection.

'Starlink satellites are over 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, resulting in lower latency and the ability to support services typically not possible with traditional satellite internet,' said the company in its official website.

Latency refers to the time it takes for data to be sent from one point to the next. Satellites not in close proximity to Earth causes poorer connections for things like video calls and online gaming.

The service is aimed at bringing better connection to areas where this has previously been lacking.

'Unbounded by traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable,' the company continued.

Starlink's coverage is aimed to launch in 2022 in South Africa.

How to sign up

Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Starlink website now directs South African addresses to a payment gateway, where previously the site was used to sign up beta customers based in the UK, US and Canada.

What to expect

Your Starlink Kit arrives with everything you need to get online including your Starlink, Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod.

Starlink requires a clear view of the sky to connect. Users will need to download the Starlink App to determine their best installation location.

Pricing

The deposit amount is R1,460 ($99) which needs to be paid by debit or credit card and it needs to be made within 15 minutes or otherwise personal details will need to be resubmitted to determine if the order is still available.