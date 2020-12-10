South Africa's top Google searches in 2020

Another year, another Google 'Year in Search' that reveals the deepest, darkest queries we type into the search bar.

It comes as little surprise that the most popular search terms were related to the COVID-19 pandemic – "Coronavirus" was the number one trending search term this year, while "How to apply for an unemployment grant?" was the most popular question.

Evidently, millions of South Africans wanted to know "where to buy beer during lockdown", which isn't surprising given that an alcohol ban was in place during the initial lockdown, however, many more citizens wanted to know where "vanilla flavouring comes from" and why cornflakes were invented.

South Africans also love a good scandal and the top trending South African personality in 2020 was Katlego Maboe was embroiled in a cheating scandal. He is followed by his alleged lover Nikita Murray. Businessman Edwin Sodi rounds up the top three and that is probably because he was one of the most notable arrests made by the hawks towards the end of the year.

Below are the top Google searches from South Africa, they might look familiar:

Top trending searches

1) Coronavirus

2) US elections update

3) Sasol share price

4) Level 3 lockdown South Africa

5) Children’s Day

6) Hantavirus

7) Load shedding

8) Cigarettes ban South Africa

9) Teacher’s Day

10) Leap Day

Top trending questions

1) How to apply for an unemployment grant?

2) Who won the election?

3) What time is the President on tonight?

4) What is coronavirus?

5) What is 5G?

6) Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

7) Why were cornflakes invented?

8) Where to buy beer during lockdown?

9) Why were chainsaws invented?

10) How to make hand sanitiser?

Top trending South African personalities

1) Katlego Maboe

2) Nikita Murray

3) Edwin Sodi

4) Lerato Kganyago

5) Menzi Ngubane

6) Jackie Phamotse

7) Tino Chinyani

8) Sophie Ndaba

9) Nomcebo Zikode

10) Monique Muller

Top trending 'near me' searches

1) Restaurant near me

2) Grocery stores near me

3) Builders near me

4) Midas near me

5) Virgin Active near me

6) Hardware near me

7) Mexican food delivery near me

8) Massage spa near me

9) Game stores near me

10) Hiking near me

Top trending personalities - Loss

1) Kobe Bryant

2) Mshoza

3) Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure

4) Bob Mabena

5) Naya Rivera

6) George Floyd

7) Chadwick Boseman

8) Zinzi Mandela

9) Thandeka Mdeliswa

10) Mary Twala

Top trending political figures

1) Joe Biden

2) Kim Jong Un

3) Kamala Harris

4) Boris Johnson

5) Angie Motshekga

6) Ace Magashule

7) Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

8) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

9) Andile Lungisa

10) Bheki Cele

Top trending recipes

1) Pizza dough recipe

2) Doughnut recipe

3) Pineapple beer recipe

4) Banana loaf recipe

5) Pancakes recipe

6) Magwinya recipe

7) Lemon meringue recipe

8) Cinnabon recipe

9) Naan bread recipe

10) Pornstar martini recipe

Top trending travel searches

1) Trip to Mauritius

2) Trip to Durban

3) Trip to Thailand

4) Trip to Mozambique

5) Trip to Hawaii

6) Trip to Mars

7) Trip to Singapore

8) Trip to Bali

9) Trip to Jamaica

10) Trip to Zanzibar

Top trending sports searches

1) Premier League

2) England vs South Africa

3) PSL standings

4) IPL

5) Champions League

6) South Africa vs Australia

7) La Liga

8) Serie A

9) Europa League

10) Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns