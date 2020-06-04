South Africa's first data-free reverse billing video platform launches

South African start-ups Veedo and biNu have launched a data-free reverse billing video platform.

Video conferencing has grown substantially since the beginning of lockdown, with most office workers logging on to video platforms to attend meetings from home.

In South Africa, this growth has been tremendous but has also faced major pitfalls. These include lack of access to cheap data, poor internet connections and hackers accessing information.

Identifying a gap in the market, biNu joined forces to launch this new platform that addresses South Africa's data issue.

The platform, called Veedo, doesn't rely on data for use. Those logging on need to do so through a Chromium-browser, with no need to even download an app.

Rather than spend from the user's data, the cost of the platform's use is reverse billed to the organisation or content provider.

All the usual bells and whistles are included, with screen share and chatboxes so presentations and information sharing can be done easily. The person controlling the meeting can also mute or unmute participants, to keep control of who is speaking and remove unwanted background noise.

The cost of the platform depends on the kind of business, with prices ranging from start-up to larger enterprises. Each level scales up how many people can participate in a meeting but excludes the price of the reverse bill as this is call dependent.

All price levels include a R25 000 set-up fee. The lowest tier then includes a R10 000 monthly service fee or R1 500 ad-hoc service fee, the next tier is a R20 000 monthly service or a R3 000 ad-hoc fee. The final tier offers a R30 000 monthly service fee or R5 000 ad-hoc service fee.