South Africa's fibre internet prices: 50mbps line

Fibre has almost made its way into every South African household but choosing a service provider and connectivity is quite an ordeal.

We've made it a bit easier by listing all the service providers by price so you don't have to search them yourself.

For this list, each line has a 50mbps download speed and at most a 5mbps upload speed. They are also those offered on the Vumatel and Octotel networks.

RSAWeb

R935 per month

50mbps download speed

5mbps upload speed

FibreStream

R945 per month

50mbps download speed

5mbps upload speed

Supersonic

R955 per month

50mbps download speeds

5mbps upload speeds

Vox

R958 per month

50mbps download speeds

5mbps upload speeds

Mweb

R969 per month

50mbps download speeds

0 mbps upload speeds

Home Connect

R978 per month

50mbps download speeds

5mbps upload speeds

Bitco

R995 per month

50 mbps download speeds

5 mbps upload speeds

Afrihost

R997 per month

50 mbps download speeds

5 mbps upload speeds

Fibrestream

R999 per month

50 mbps downloads speeds

5 mbps upload speeds

Axxess