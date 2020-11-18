South Africa's best early Black Friday headphone deals

Headphones aren't just a nice accessory anymore but rather a necessity. From keeping ambient sound out during Zoom calls to helping keep you motivated on your run, there has never been a bigger boom in headphone technology.

The options when it comes to headphones has expanded, with bluetooth, noise-cancelling, wireless all becoming buzzwords when it comes to headphones. However all these new innovations means that these must-have items have never been more expensive.

Here are some of the best early Black Friday deals on offer os you can get the best for your buck.

Takealot

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless | R999 R599 |Save R400 If you're looking for a pair of true wireless earphones that won't break the bank but get the job done, then Skullcandy is your way to go. With three eargel sizes for the perfect fit and an easy micro-USB charging case, you'll be good to go with these simple earphones. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live| R4,499 R3,498 |Save R1,001 Samsung's answer to Apple's earbud, these "beans" are equal rivals. Ergonomically designed for a fit snug and active noise cancellation so you can decide if you want ambient noise or not. Although expensive, they are worth it for the premium product. View Deal

Incredible Connection

Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones| R799 R699 |Save R100 Something a bit simpler, these over-the-ear headphones are a great option for those who are keen on working with music playing in the background. with a 4.5 hour charge time, they will take you through most of the work day on one charge and are cheaper than most in this range. View Deal

Sony Wf-1000xm3 Tws Nc Earphones| R4,999 R3,899 |Save R1,100 Providing rich, clear sound these premium earbuds have industry-leading noise cancellation technology. The intuitive touch control and 24 hours of battery life make the higher price tag worth it as you are getting what you're paying for. The design also fits snuggly in your ear so you don't have to worry about them falling out. View Deal

Sony XB700 TWS Earphones| R2,799 R1,899 |Save R900 For those looking for something with a bit of extra base from these earbuds, these are for you. The 9 hour battery life covers any work day or workout and the hands-free calling and voice assistant means you never have to take them out. This deal brings these high-end earphones into a more affordable range. View Deal

iStore

Apple Airpod| R4,399 R3,999 |Save R400 There aren't really better options for Apple users than another Apple product. Airpods have also been a great success for their usability and functionality. Powered by the H1 chipset, their power is pretty unrivalled. Although a small saving, with Apple you take all the discounts you can get. View Deal

Game