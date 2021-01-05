South Africans snatch up Playstation 5 drop

Playstation 5's are about as precious as gold. It seems getting your hands on one is even more difficult than mining gold out the ground yourself.

After the initial pre-order rush, Playstation released a few more drops, which were snatched up immediately.

South Africans were not playing as PlayStation supplier Koodoo announced a product listing for the digital-only and disk drive versions of the console, which were gone within minutes.

This is not entirely surprising as they can't have had many to bring into the country. Sony is struggling on the supply side across the world, promising release of more but not managing to make them as fast as they are sold out.

After this small drop, it is still unclear when the next will be so those who are desperate will need to keep an eye on retailer sites, especially Koodo to be first to hit that purchase button when the next shipment arrives.

One easy way to do this is to sign up for an alert from Koodo, when their next stock drops.