South Africans may receive their Xbox Series X and S a little late

The distributor of Xbox in South Africa has announced that South Africans may have to wait a little longer for their new Xbox Series X or S due to delays.

The company said that logistical challenges have resulted in some stores being projected to receive their stocks of the new consoles only on launch day or a day later.

The Xbox Series X and Series S went on pre-order in September and many have been waiting eagerly for the official launch day of these consoles in South Africa.

Launch Day was planned for November 10, however it now appears that some South Africans may only receive theirs on November 11 or 12.

The company explained that because of embargoes on world wide launch products like these, the logistics are incredibly tight between receiving the stock and getting it to the stores.

They have confirmed that all pre-orders will be met. Those that pre-ordered but did not received a notification that it is ready for collection should contact the store they purchased it from for an update.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience, and are working hard with our logistics partner to limit any delays," they said.