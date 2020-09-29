South African pricing for Apple Watch 6 and SE released

The pricing for Apple's latest smartwatches are now available for South Africa.

The release date for the wearables is still unknown but to avoid disappointment, the devices are available for pre-order on the South African iStore.

Both come in 40mm and 44mm versions, depending on how big you like your watch and want to show off.

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's first ever lower-spec affordable watch. Rather than the new upgraded chip, it comes equipped with the S5 chip used in the Watch Series 5.

The Watch Series 6, though, has a S6 processor, which brings with it a number of performance and hardware upgrades. It will still sport an 18-hour battery life.

The Watch Series 6 is appealing to those who are fitness orientated, as a new sensor will measure oxygen saturation. This essentially indicates the percentage of oxygen being transported by red blood cells from the lungs to the body.

Pricing

The starting price difference between the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE is substantial.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at R8,999 while the Apple Watch SE retails from R6,499.

The Apple Watch Series 6 44mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop - GPS + Cellular will set consumers back by R18,299.

For the full list of smartwatches, visit the iStore's website here.