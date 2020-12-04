South African price of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti revealed

South African PC gamers now have an idea of how much Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card will cost in local currency after two online retailers revealed the pricing of various versions of the new GPU.

The RTX 3060 Ti is faster – and half the price, internationally, at least – of its predecessor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

The 3060 Ti is capable of delivering good performance while gaming at a resolution of 1440p, as it is packed with 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1.67GHz boost clock.

This second-generation RTX GPU features Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, which uses artificial intelligence to boost frame rates without compromising image quality, as well as Ray Tracing, which Nvidia claims is the 'holy grail' of gaming graphics.

Nvidia decided to release its latest offering ahead of the festive season and it comes at just the right time for high-performance gamers, as upcoming triple-A games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Watch Dogs: Legion will make use of ray tracing.

Wootware and Raru have several different versions of the GPU listed on their platforms.

Wootware

Raru

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specifications