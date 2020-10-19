South African government could soon WhatsApp you your fines

The Department of Transport has gazetted new regulation which could see traffic fines being delivered via SMS, WhatsApp or Email.

Currently, all traffic fines have to be delivered by registered mail through the post office, which meant you only received the fines much later in your post box.

The new regulations, which are hoped to be passed after public comment, will allow these documents to be served electronically. In addition, reminders will be sent to those who are late on paying.

Contact information will be collected so that the Department will be able to send these notices. They will be able to get the information from previous documentation, changes of address on motor vehicles, registration of driving licences and registering on the Aarto website.

This is part of the new administrative adjudication of road traffic offences (Aarto) regulations, which includes the much discussed demerit system.