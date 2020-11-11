South African courier company teams up with What3words to make deliveries more accurate

Dawn Wing has partnered with What3words, a GPS-tracking company, to try make deliveries even more accurate.

The technology used by What3words is completely different to the GPS co-ordinate trackers or street addresses used by most courier companies.

These are often a little off, meaning when a delivery arrives at your location, you often have to walk a little way down the road to get it or it might be in the wrong road entirely.

This is even more prevalent in big cities and areas that don't have formal street names and addresses.

What3words aims to pinpoint the location where the drop-off needs to happen within 3 metres, an incredibly close and accurate call.

How it works

What3words set out to create a global standard for locations. To do this they have given a unique three-word address to every 3x3 square across the country. This way it's easy to find an exact spot even without an address or GPS pin drop.

Currently, the company offers their service in four of our 11 official languages: Africaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu and English.

To use the app or website, you simply open it up and find your location using your preferred map configuration. They offer Bing Maps, Wayze, Google Maps and Citymapper. From there you find your location and click on the block to bring up the unique code.

So if you were in Cape Town at a very specific spot on Clifton Fourth Beach you words could be modules.backdrop.collusion. The idea is that if you sent that to friends or a delivery service they could find you easily without having to point out a signifier or try navigate them towards you.