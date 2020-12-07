South African app delivers fuel to your vehicle

A new South African startup has developed an application called Refuelthat allows customers to order fuel remotely and have it delivered, and dispensed, to their vehicle.

Refuel began full operations just before lockdown started in March this year and currently operates in Johannesburg and Pretoria, targeting corporations, vehicle fleet owners and office parks.

The app's main selling point is the convenience it provides, customers save time and money by not having to seek out a petrol station to refill their vehicles, Refuel takes care of that task while you are seated at your desk at work, or whenever you want.

Refuel's trucks can carry 1000 litres of fuel (petrol or diesel) and have been approved by the South African National Standard (SANS) and the City of Johannesburg's fire department.

How it works

The Refuel app saves you time and money by bringing the petrol station to your vehicle, wherever it is.

Along with the obvious benefit of convenience, the app also presents a safer way to fill your tank, in a controlled environment, as petrol stations are "a growing crime hotspot," according to Refuel.

Once you have ordered fuel, all you need to do is leave your vehicle's fuel cap unlocked and a Refuel driver will do the rest.

The app ensures that the fuel goes to the right vehicle by matching the license plate number.

Refuel features a tracking system that allows customers to see the truck's realtime location and it sends a notification to the user once their vehicle has been fuelled.

How to order

The Refuel app is available for download from, both, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Once you have downloaded the application and registered your account you will be able to place an order.

Pricing

The app charges the same price per litre that you would pay for petrol or diesel at a fuel station, however, Refuel charges an additional R20 levy every time you place an order.

The order is charged to the credit card that you added as the payment method when setting up your account.

You can order a specific rand value's worth of fuel, or select the number of litres you require.

Operating hours

Refuel has three time slots wherein customers can refill their tanks between 9am and 5pm on weekdays. The slots are as follows: