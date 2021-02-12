South Africa is switching off its analogue TVs

In the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, February 11 South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the digital migration process will be completed by the end of March 2022.

'The completion of digital migration is vital to our ability to effectively harness the enormous opportunities presented by technological change. After many delays, we will begin the phased switch-off of our analogue TV transmitters from next month. It is anticipated that this process, which will be done province-by-province, will be completed by the end of March 2022,' said Ramaphosa.

The digital migration was initially due to end in November 2011. Corruption, greed, mismanagement and array of incompetencies are to blame for the decade-long delay.

In 2015, South Africa's government missed the mark on the ITU’s international analogue broadcast switch-off deadline. Ever since, the attitude about rolling this out effectively has been at the bottom of government's to-do list.

President Ramaphosa has now 'ensured' that this will be done by the end of March next year.

“We hope that the ongoing litigation on the licensing matter will provide legal certainty and will not unduly delay the spectrum auction process,” Ramaphosa continued.

And again, we wait with baited breath.