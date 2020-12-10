South Africa gets the world's first foldable PC from Lenovo

Launching in 2021, Lenovo will be bringing the world's first foldable PC to South Africa.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold builds on Lenovo’s extensive history of evolving its ThinkPad sub-brand, leveraging the latest in foldable technology and connectivity to meet the requirements of working and staying connected while on-the-go.

Lenovo's latest offering took more than four years of research and development to create.

ThinkPad X1 Fold builds on the reliability and performance ThinkPad devices are synonymous with. The X1 Fold features multi-layer frames to support and protect the display, while a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism ensures the smoothest folding experience.

The OLED display has also undergone extensive performance and durability testing, ranging from ball dropping, to pen tapping and dynamic stress tests.

The device offers users two independent displays in order to create optimal efficiency.

A user for example, will be able to simultaneously take notes while on a video call. Doing two things at once has never been so easy.

The PC can also operates in either portrait or landscape mode. When used in landscape mode, the integrated kickstand within the leather folio cover ensures optimal viewing angles.



Accessories

The X1 Fold comes with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. This slim accessory which can be wirelessly charged inside the system and secured using magnets. For faster note-taking, signing of documentation and creative brainstorms, users can harness the Active Pen.

Specs

The ThinkPad X1 reimagines the possibilities of mobile computing, by shifting from its compact and foldable form into a crisp 13.3-inch OLED display – weighting in at less than 1 kilogram. Constructed from lightweight alloys and carbon fiber, the X1 Fold offers both portability and durability, while its leather folio cover provides a premium look.

Pre-orders

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is available for pre-order now and comes

with a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard and Active Pen.



To pre-order the world’s first foldable PC, please visit:

https://www.shoplenovo.co.za/lenovo-thinpad-x1-fold

South African pricing will vary for the different configurations and specs that

consumers opt for.