South Africa affected by Google outage

Google is down globally and South Africans are also feeling the effects as major applications freeze.

According to Downdetector, services affected include Google, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, and Gmail.

YouTube, however, is back online.

On Google's dashboard absolutely everything is reading red.

This is a pretty big out for the company, and not great during the middle of the work day here in South Africa.

Many rely on Google's suite for work, from calendar appointments to Docs and Sheets for work.

In an official statement Google said: 'We’re aware of a problem with [Google Service] affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access [Google Service]. We will provide an update by 12/14/20, 2:12 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change.'

it appears that most of Google's functions are now back. That was a harrowing few minutes.