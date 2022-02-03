Sony's next 4K OLED TV looks great - but it won't beat the LG A1 for price

As we lean further into 2022, we're starting to hear details from all the big TV brands about their line-ups for this year, including Philips and Samsung. Naturally, Sony is no different, having just announced the A75K OLED TV, which will offer some pretty premium features at an "affordable", mid-range price point.

As reported by FlatPanelsHD, the A75K follows the announcement of the high-spec A95K, A90K and A80K OLED TVs at CES 2022. With the A75K, though, Sony is taking aim at those who are looking for a TV with a good deal of premium specs but lack the budget for a high-end stunner like the LG C1 or Sony's own A90J OLED TV.

Despite being a mid-range model, though, the Sony A75K 4K OLED TV will sport an LG Display WOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, accessible via two HDMI 2.1 ports that also allow for VRR (variable refresh rate) functionality. Sony's high-end Cognitive Processor XR also features in the A75K, meaning you're getting a lot of bang for your buck, assuming the price point is indeed accessible to mid-range buyers.

How much will the Sony A75K OLED TV cost?

We think Sony's new 4K OLED TV will be pricier than the LG A1 (pictured). (Image credit: LG)

Speaking of price point, Sony hasn't yet announced how much the A75K will cost; the company's intended launch dates and pricing will be revealed later in the year. However, Sony told FlatPanelsHD that "buyers should not expect it to compete with LG A1" on price.

The A1 is LG's own mid-range OLED, which has up to a 60Hz refresh rate and lacks HDMI 2.1 support. The 55-inch LG A1 launched at $1,399 / £1,099 / AU$2,130, but you can often find it at a significantly reduced price today. It's likely that the A75K will launch at a more expensive price point then, considering its stable of vastly improved features over the A1.

With that in mind, Sony's A75K 4K OLED TV could turn out to be an excellent choice for gaming, particularly for consoles that support a 120Hz refresh rate like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. A higher refresh rate allows for much smoother gameplay, which is ideal for titles that require quick reflexes, like Apex Legends or Doom Eternal.

More and more TV manufacturers are now creating lower priced OLED TVs for 2022, and we're happy to see what was previously state-of-the-art tech find its way to mid-range price points. OLED displays are much brighter, and pack more color than LCD TVs. As such, features like HDR are able to deliver a much richer viewing experience on an OLED display.