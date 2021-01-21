Sony Xperia 10 III renders and specs shared by a leaker

It’s likely the Sony Xperia 10 III will be announced soon, yet until now we hadn’t heard much about it. But that’s all changed today, as a leaker has shared a partial specs list along with some high-quality renders.

Steve Hemmerstoffer ( with a good track record) is the leaker in question. From the renders we can see that the design is very similar to the Sony Xperia 10 II, with a tall screen, a strip of bezel above it, and an oblong-shaped triple-lens camera on the back.

According to Hemmerstoffer, the Sony Xperia 10 III has a 6.0-inch screen and dimensions of approximately 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3mm (rising to 9.1mm at the rear camera bump).

Here comes your very first look at the upcoming #SONY #XPERIA10III! #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️Exclusive 👉🏻 https://t.co/gLTyCptKg6 pic.twitter.com/J5zVDPtH2xJanuary 20, 2021

There’s apparently an 8MP camera on the front, along with dual front-facing speakers, and you can also see a 3.5mm headphone port on the top, while the fingerprint scanner is supposedly built into the power button on the side.

Hemmerstoffer claims not to know the rear camera specs, but notes that it’s rumored to include a 12MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto one, and an 8MP ultra-wide. No word on power, but an earlier leak pointed to the Xperia 10 III having a mid-range Snapdragon 690 chipset.

In all so far it’s sounding like a very similar phone to the Sony Xperia 10 II, with the same screen size, a similar design, and potentially the same camera specs too, though if it uses the Snapdragon 690 it should at least have a slight power upgrade, and probably also 5G support.

We’ll likely know for sure what the Sony Xperia 10 III offers soon, as its predecessor was announced in late February of 2020, so the Sony Xperia 10 III might land around the same time this year, and indeed Hemmerstoffer claims it will be unveiled in a few weeks.