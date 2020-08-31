Sony plans to port more first-party PlayStation games to PC

Sony is planning on porting more of its first-party PlayStation games over to the PC in the future, it has emerged.

This nugget comes from the firm’s corporate report for 2020, in which Sony wrote: “We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.”

As you doubtless know, this follows Sony bringing Horizon Zero Dawn onto the PC recently, which was a major signal of the company’s intentions – albeit that port had its serious problems, sadly.

Still, this is another promising comment from Sony for those PC gamers who are keen to get their hands on PlayStation exclusives (eventually – because of course the PC ports will have a suitable delay, no doubt).

Good fit

This follows comments from PlayStation’s Head of Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst earlier this year, who placated console fans by clarifying that Sony’s new policy wasn’t going to be to port over every first-party game – but just the ones that make sense and are a good fit for PC.

Hulst said: “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance.”

Clearly, though, it would seem other exclusives will be coming over to the PC, it’s just a question of which ones. Logically, it’ll be games that benefit most from the capabilities of PC hardware, particularly on the control front, such as shooters (or action RPGs like Horizon Zero Dawn) using a mouse and keyboard.

