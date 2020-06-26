Sony Music Entertainment Africa helps artists get paid

Music artists have been fighting the rise of streaming services for years. As CD sales waned and streaming services appeared to steal revenue, new innovations have been needed to keep compensation fair.

Now Sony Music Entertainment Africa has added two new features to its Sony Music Artist Portal to help artists keep track of their earnings and easily withdraw them.

Both of these innovations use simple app technology which has been implemented for other services to help artists, big and small, take control of their revenue.

Real Time Earnings gives the artists immediate updates about their global earnings and account balances, while also giving them faster insights into their earnings trends.

Cash Out makes it easier for them to control their own money by giving a clear route through which to withdraw the payable balance.

"The high level of transparency and efficiency in these tools is aimed at making doing business between us clearer, faster, simpler and more direct for our artists and partners and it comes at a time when we all need as much of that as we can get." said Sean Watson, Managing Director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa.

The app already gives artists insight into where their audience is across the world and across streaming platforms.

The app is available to download for iOS and Android.