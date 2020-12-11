Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs

Sony Electronics announced that South African customers will soon be able to access Apple TV via select Sony Smart televisions on 10 December 2020.

The Japanese conglomerate said that the Apple TV app will be available in certain African and Middle Eastern countries on its X9000H series of smart TVs, which are expected to arrive in the country soon, via a software update.

This means that South Africans will have easy access to a range of content and services and enjoy Apple TV.

The video subscription service's catalogue is stocked with new and popular movies and delivers personalised and curated recommendations.

Apple has invested in producing original shows, movies and documentaries such as 'The Morning Show', 'See', 'Defending Jacob', 'Ted Lasso', 'Greyhound', 'The Banker', 'Boys State' and 'Beastie Boys Story'.

Select Sony smart TVs are capable of supporting Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit, which allows users to effortlessly stream videos and other content from their Apple devices (iPhone, iPad or Mac) directly to their televisions.

The Apple TV app will launch on select 2018 models of Sony's smart televisions, while it is expected to be available on most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.

Customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app on Sony's smart

TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms,

including at https://www.apple.com/za/tv/ for R84.99 per month per

month.