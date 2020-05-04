This is your last chance to claim two free PS4 games - here's how to get them

Sony has some good news for all the gamers stuck in self-isolation: it’s giving away two of its widely recognized and lauded PS4 games absolutely free. But you better act fast as they won't be available much longer.

The games up for grabs include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection that rounds up the first three games in the series and remasters them for the PS4. The free games also includes the PS4 port of Journey.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the games are part of the company’s new Play at Home Initiative that intends to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and includes a generous $10 million fund for indie developers to help support them in this difficult time.

The games are available from April 15 at 8pm PST / 11pm EST (or April 16 at 4am BST) and will be available through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT / 11pm EST (or May 6 at 4am). Once you redeem the games, Sony says, they are yours to keep and the post makes no mention of needing a PlayStation Plus membership to snag the games.

Unfortunately, Sony says these games might take longer to download than usual - as the company is complying with the governments' request to preserve internet bandwidth.

It's also worth noting that in Germany and China, PS4 users will instead have access to Knack 2 and Journey for free during this time period.

How to claim your free games

So, how can you claim your free games?

Go to 'PlayStation Store' from your PlayStation home screen and select 'Free' from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen. The first thing to pop up should be the 'Play at Home' offer. Click on the offer and, from there, simply follow the instructions given.

If the offer isn't showing then go to the search bar in PlayStation Store and search for the games individually. Click through to the listing for Journey or Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (remember it needs to be this edition) and under price the game should show as "free". You can then add it to your library and then repeat the same steps for the other game. Voila! Two (technically four) new games to play.

