Sony headphones sale sees huge price cuts on WH-1000XM3 and more

Sony headphones are among the best headphones you can buy in 2020 – and right now, Amazon has some brilliant deals on the brand's audio gadgets that could save you a lot of money.

The best deal of the lot is on the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones, which have topped our list of the best headphones for two years running, thanks to their stellar noise-cancelling tech, fantastic audio quality, and slick design. Despite rumors of their successors, the Sony WH-1000XM4, we still recommend these industry-leading cans.

Amazon has slashed the price of the XM3s from $349.99 to $278 – a saving of over $70. (Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for the top price cuts in your region.)

As well as that, Sony's true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM3 have been cut from $229.99 to $178 in the US. These earbuds are the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, beating the likes of the AirPods Pro in terms of sound, fit, and noise cancellation.

You can check out these deals for yourself below:

Today's best Sony headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

The amazing Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones are down to $278 at Amazon right now. We've consistently rated these Sony cans as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market at the moment, with a suite of premium features and mind-blowing sound quality to match.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Amazon

There's a $52 price cut on the top-rated Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds at Amazon. The true wireless earbuds feature industry-leading noise-cancelling technology and provide an impressive 24-hours of battery life.View Deal

If you're not in the US, be sure to check out the best Sony headphones prices we've found in your region today: