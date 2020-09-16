Sony Electronics launches TV's in South Africa

Sony TVs will be available in South Africa by the end of September. Consumers will be able to purchase the new product offering at either Incredible Connection or Hifi-Corp.

The much-anticipated premium entertainment experience will bring 4K clarity and incredible sound quality right to your lounge.

The lineup of TVs includes the A8H, X90H, X75H and X80H 4K models. An at-home viewing experience has never been so clear. Each of the large screens will boast 4K resolution and are equipped with the Android 9 Pie smart TV platform, powered by Sony’s proprietary and houses the game-changing Picture Processor X1™.

This technology promises to deliver the core of Sony's development process, namely a personalised, immersive and true-to-life viewing experience.

Sony’s best-in-class Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate produces clear and precise picture quality, offering customers an enhanced experience. What's more is Sony’s TRILUMINOS™ Display will provide home viewers more shades of red, green and blue.

The TVs are equipped with Netflix Calibrated Mode, delivering studio-quality Netflix content straight into your home.

The new models feature an Immersive Edge design concept, providing a minimalist, noiseless stand located at the edge of the screen.

Sony's UI menus and voice controls have been revamped and enhanced to provide users with a seamless experience. Voice control functions have also been expanded on, to enable viewers to enjoy hands-free connected devices, live TV and apps.

Sound

The TV lineup offers a complete new sound experience. With Dolby Atmos, sound comes from above as well as from the sides. This gives a sense of realism for a truly immersive sound experience. Viewers will hear a precise and high-quality audio, with speakers behind the screen of A8H Series, emitting a powerful and clear sound. In the X950H Series, sound positioning tweeters around the screen precisely control sound placement, to beautifully match picture and clear sound.

App compatibility

Each of the TVs offer a seamless connectivity to most devices with Google Home compatibility. This will allow users to voice-command their TV to perform actions. These include changing the channel, volume or to play and control videos from YouTube.

For those wanting to up the ante on their smart home setup, Apple HomeKit and AirPlay and Google Home support integrate seamlessly with Apple and Android devices.

New Sony TV Models and Key Features

Sony A8H OLED TV

(Image credit: Tribeca PR/ Sony)

- Utilises Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate to provide crisp, high contrast and true-to-life picture

- Offers Pixel Contrast Booster, which enriches colours at high brightness

- X-Motion Clarity™ technology will now be available for OLED, refining action on the screen in real-time with a brighter and clearer picture than ever before

- Two subwoofers improve and enhance Acoustic Surface Audio™

- Now supports Dolby Atmos, in addition to Dolby Vision

- New Ambient Optimisation enhances the picture and sound quality in any environment

- TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room

- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay and HomeKit4

- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android™ 9 Pie

Sony X75H 4K TV

- 4K Processor X1™ reproduces rich, real-world detail and texture

- Bass Reflex Speaker that delivers an impressive low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport and music

- Slim blade stand and narrow bezel

- Easy connectivity to most devices

- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android™ 9 Pie

Sony X80H 4K TV

- X1™ 4K HDR Processor reproduces more depth, textures and natural colours with object-based HDR remaster technology

- X-Balanced Speaker, a new speaker unit that packs clear sound in a slim design (55”and above)

- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatible

- Blade stand and hairline finish bezel

- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay and HomeKit4

- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android™ 9 Pie

Sony X90H 4K LED TV

(Image credit: Tribeca PR/ Sony)

- New mid-range Full-Array LED model

- Offers Acoustic Multi-Audio with X-Balanced Speaker

- Dolby Vision/Atmos support

- Diamond cut bezel for a slim design

- TRILUMINOS™ Display reproduces the subtle nuances of colour, light and gradation from video lens to living room

- Easy connectivity to most devices, including Apple AirPlay and HomeKit4

- Quick access to an array of content and services with Android™ 9 Pie

Pricing

The Sony A8H, X90H, X80H and X75H TVs will be available in South Africa by late September 2020 across all HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection stores and online from www.incredible.co.za or www.hificorp.co.za.The prices start from R 12,999.

Detailed price ranges for different products:

KD55X7500H/1AF1 R 12,999.00

KD55X8000H/1AF1 R 16,999.00

KD65X7500H/1AF1 R 19,999.00

KD65X8000H/1AF1 R 21,999.00

KD65X9000H/1AF1 R 39,999.00

KD-65A8H/1 AF1 R 64,999.00

KD75X8000H/1AF1 R 34,999.00

KD75X9000H/1AF1 R 49,999.00

KD85X8000H/1AF1 R 54,999.00

For more information on all Sony televisions, visit: https://www.sony.com/za/electronics/tv/t/televisions