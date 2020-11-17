Sony defends price of PS5 games – but says it won't go any higher

Sony is standing firm when it comes to the price of PS5 games, and has stated that $70 for a title like Demon’s Souls is fair considering “the hours of entertainment” it provides.

Speaking to The Telegraph, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan defended the company’s approach to price PS5 exclusive games at $70 / £70 / $AU109.

When asked about Demon’s Souls RRP, Ryan was asked whether he feels the new price for PS5 first-party games is fair.

“Yes, yes, I do. If you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game, such as Demon’s Souls compared to any other form of entertainment, I think that's a very straightforward comparison to draw.”

Ryan was also asked whether some titles could even exceed $70 in the future, based on a recent report from Bloomberg that suggests that Sony is considering an even higher price point in the future.

“I can say that that report that we were considering higher prices for first party games is categorically false,” said Ryan.

Spaced out

The interview also touched on a few more interesting points, such as whether the PS5’s 667.2GB of usable storage will prove problematic.

“We're not hearing that,” Ryan responded in regards to the PS5’s perceived lack of storage. “We'll obviously watch what happens as people unbox their PlayStations and start to use them. We think we think we'll be okay. We obviously are able to monitor hard drive usage on the PS4 microscopically and everything that we saw there indicates that we should be fine.”

More people will get to "unbox their PlayStations", as Jim Ryan puts it, on November 19, when the console finally release in all territories. We're monitoring where to buy a PS5, and will be providing regular stock checks to try and help you secure Sony's elusive console.

