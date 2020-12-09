Sonos now lets you pair two Subs for a super bassy home cinema setup

Sonos has announced a new feature that will bring even more bass to your home cinema setup.

The software update, which currently being rolled out, means you can now add two Sonos Subs to your system to double up on the low frequencies – rather than making do with only one.

According to Sonos, the ability to pair two subwoofers has been "a frequently requested feature by our customers and professional installation partners", and that it will serve as "as a great option for larger home theater rooms to truly immerse listeners in the sound".

Deep, rich bass

Your Subs will need to be paired with another Sonos speaker, including the Sonos Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase, or Amp, and you'll need to be using the newer S2 app to get the software update.

Sonos says that one of the Subs in the setup will need to be a third generation model, due to the "added processing power" required.

At $699 / £600 / AU$999, the Sonos Sub is among the pricier subwoofers you can buy for your home cinema setup – but, if you already have a Sonos soundbar, it's a great addition, providing deep, rich bass along with the convenience of wireless connectivity.

The lack of cables will prove particularly useful if you decide to add a second Sub to your setup; after all, you don't want to be tripping over wires every time you settle down to watch a film.

If you are worried about the cost of kitting out your home with a Sonos sound system, you may be pleased to know that the company is launching a (slightly) cheaper version of the Sonos Arc, our favorite soundbar of 2020.

The Sonos Arc SL was spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers in the US on the shelves of Costco, and while it's yet to be officially announced, Sonos has since confirmed its existence, according to Android Central.

In a similar vein to other 'SL' products like the Sonos One SL, the Sonos Arc SL doesn't contain microphones, which means it won't come with built-in voice control – a small compromise for a $50 price decrease compared to the original $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 soundbar.

However, we're still yet to find out whether this Costco-exclusive will be released globally, so if you're outside of the US and Canada, you may have to wait a while before you can get your hands on the cheaper soundbar.