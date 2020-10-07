Songs the world loves to run to, revealed

Finding the perfect song to line up to the rhythm of your run is an art. You need a tune that matches your running pace and keeps you hyped, and full of energy.

Luckily, there are thousands of pop hits that give you the perfect balance, coming in at just the right beats per minute to get you to crush a 5K in no time.

A team at SportsShoes.com analysed searches for over 30,000 songs from 750 playlists that included ‘running’, ‘jogging’ and ‘treadmill’ on Spotify to find the favourite artists and songs people listen to while on their daily run.

The list is not surprising. High-paced EDM featured with the most songs to make the list. The synth-electro beats are perfect to time your steps and keep your spirits lifted by blasting away any negative thoughts.

Hip hop and pop also feature prominently, again because fast beats make for a faster workout and better timing.

So who ranked highest?

The data revealed that the aptly named ‘Work B**ch’ track by Britney Spears is the most popular running song, followed by The Weeknd’s synthpop tune ‘Blinding Lights’. The latter, along with ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem are the fastest-paced songs in the top 10 with 171 bpm.

Most Popular Running Songs

Work B**ch – Britney Spears - 128bpm

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd - 171 bpm

Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN - 122 bpm

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor - 109 bpm

Titanium (feat. Sia) – David Guetta - 126bpm

Can’t Hold Us – (feat. Ray Dalton) – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 146 bpm

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! – Justin Timberlake - 113 bpm

Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) – Mark Ronson - 115 bpm

This Is What You Came For (feat. Rihanna) – Calvin Harris - 124 bpm

Lose Yourself – Eminem - 171 bpm

Most Popular Running artists