Solar-powered EV charging station opens in Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has launched a free-to-use electric vehicle (EV) charging station that is powered by the all mighty sun.

Solar powered electric car charger - could the City be any more woke?

With the climate change hot on our heels, the City is taking new strides in reducing its carbon emissions.

"eMobility offers an opportunity to create a healthier, more inclusive city, and one that uses a proactive climate change response to help drive the COVID-19 recovery," said the City in a statement.

The charging station was donated by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and will be available to residents free-of-charge for the next two years.

The City is supporting the uptake of eMobility for all and is developing initiatives to drive the growth of this technology in Cape Town, so that it can become more accessible and rolled out in the future to benefit all Capetonians.

The donated charging stations have been installed in the parking areas of the Bellville and Somerset West civic centres. The charging station in Somerset West will be opened to members of the public soon.

One small electric step for the City, one giant leap for the environment

Globally, the transport sector is rapidly moving towards electrification and the list of countries, regions and cities that have set dates to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles is growing.

Transport is the second biggest contributor to the carbon intensity of Cape Town’s economy. This is exacerbated by urban sprawl and the long distances freight has to travel over a country as large as South Africa.

Increased congestion and inefficiencies not only increase the city’s transport-related greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), largely driving climate change, they worsen air quality and contribute to adverse health impacts on residents.

The number of EVs globally grew to over 7,2 million cars by the end of 2019, up 2,1 million from the year before and costs are expected to reach price parity with ICE vehicles within the next five years, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

How it works