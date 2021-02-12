Smart Home Stroll: In The Kitchen & On The Counter

This is a showman’s dishwasher: Not only can it complete a hot-water cycle in just 20 minutes — and not only can you open it by pulling or pushing — but the Star Sapphire even features interior illumination that can be set in a variety of colors. Ultimate party-throwers will appreciate the “Entertainer’s Drawer” that lets you house bottle openers and serving spoons. It’s priced at $3,099.

(Image credit: Thermador)