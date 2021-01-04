Slack is down: no, it's not just you unable to connect to Slack

Slack is down, according to the official status page of the popular communication platform – as well as a lot of angry Twitter users who say they're unable to log in to Slack right now. You're not the only one with Slack problems today.

Yes, it's the first Monday of 2021 and, in some parts of the world, Slack went down at around 10am EST, moments into the first workweek since the holidays. Slack-using business world is facing a setback when it come to trying to communicate through the online platform.

So Slack is down the day we get back to work. I refuse to bend to 2020's gravitational pull, and assume that @SlackHQ will sort out the server issues fast enough to make this a positive 2021 story. Come on, folks. Time is ticking. I have mysterious 'hey' DMs to write.January 4, 2021

We're following the Slack updates to see if there's a fix in place. So far we're seeing a bunch of server errors, and the tweets keep on rolling from people unable to connect.

(Image credit: Future)

According to Slack's official status page it says: "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

The closest we've getting to logging into Slack in seeing a blank screen load (with Slack Dark Mode working), but it eventually leads to a Slack server error message.

We're following up for more information to see if Slack comes through with a fix for all of the server errors.

Developing...