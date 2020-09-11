Sip your wine, or beer, while singing in the shower with these absurd speakers

When you're standing in the shower, does it seem like all you're really missing is an ice cold beer or your favourite glass of wine? Well these speakers on Amazon have solved this crucial problem.

The concept of a glass of wine in the bath isn't unheard of and often requires resting your glass precariously on the edge, risking a broken glass or a bath tinged in Merlot.

Gabba Goods saw this gap in the market and jumped on it. While shower speakers have been around for a while. The addition of the alcohol holder takes the experience to an entirely new level.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The speakers are attached to the wall with silicon suction cups so it is easy to put up and remove between bathrooms, if and when needed.

Both holders feature a speaker which Gabba Goods market as a having "breathtaking stereo sound with deep bass is delivered with exceptional clarity and zero distortion".

Although we've not tested it out so can't confirm if it holds up against the sounds of your shower water.

It also has a built in mic so you can drunk dial your friends and family from the comfort of your bath.

Both are available only on Amazon, which does ship to South Africa. The beer holder is slightly cheaper than its wine counterpart at $21.99 (around R369) . The wine holder is $30 (around R500).

The delivery cost is another $22.77 (around R380) for Amazon Global Priority Shipping. This makes this cute gimmick purchase an investment, compared to buying it in the US.