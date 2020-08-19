Showmax Pro South Africa: what's new, price

After much anticipation, Showmax Pro is finally in South Africa.

After launching in every country on our border and a few further north, Showmax has officially sent out a notice to subscribers about the new premium level and the content on offer.

Showmax, a product by MultiChoice, are adding news, sports and a variety of entertainment to this new option.

While more expensive, it is likely a better service for those who love soccer but don't want to pay the hefty amount needed for a DStv subscription which includes sports.

What's new

Showmax Pro will include the existing Showmax entertainment service and add on music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport.

The new features include all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, and a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing and the world's biggest marathons.

South Africa also has access to Swimming, Extreme Sports, eSports, Basketball, Triathlon, Horse Racing, EFC, Netball, Hockey.

These additions are a huge drawcard for the platform because live sport has been a struggle for those without the full DStv package, and a big reason why many have kept it.

Those clutching on to their DStv subscription because of soccer can finally say goodbye to the full package and opt for Showmax Pro.

The music additions aren't quite as exciting or enticing as the sport, as the two channels added are quite niche. Trace Urban and Trace Gospel were likely picked for their appeal in this region, however, it's unlikely many would switch to Pro just for this benefit.

News is another great add on but not one that would draw users exclusively. The channels: Africa News, Euronews and Newzroom Afrika are a mix of both local and international channels.

Price

Showmax Pro will cost R449 a month, with Showmax Pro Mobile being R225 a month.

This is a great deal for those who pay a higher premium for access to sports channels with DStv. This is great, but the exclusion of rugby makes it slightly less attractive so most sports fans in the country.