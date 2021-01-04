Showmax January: 14 International shows you don't want to miss

2021 is here and that means there is even more to binge. Since South Africa is back in lockdown there is no better time to get into a new series.

Showmax is offering some of the best new season from HBO, known for making shows that you can't not binge.

Here are 14 new seasons or shows that are sure to grab your attention.

PEN15

PEN15 is an R-rated traumedy set in middle school as it really happened to the actresses in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as 13-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds.

Season 1 and 2 are on Showmax, for those who are brave enough to experience the cringe.

Tiger

The much anticipated Tiger Woods documentary is arriving on Showmax. It offers a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of the global golfing icon.

The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose obsession with the game of golf brought him unimaginable fame and success, but also led him down a dark, spiralling path before his legendary comeback, culminating in his victory at the 2019 Masters.

Fargo

Created by Emmy winner Noah Hawley as a spin-off of the Coen brothers' Oscar-winning classic movie, Fargo has won three Golden Globes, six Emmys and a Peabody Award.

Season 4, which has just arrived on Showmax, is set in Kansas City in 1950, comedian Chris Rock starring as Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of a tenuous truce.

The Good Lord Bird

Ethan Hawke stars in The Good Lord Bird as militant abolitionist John Brown, who is credited with instigating the American Civil War. It's told from the point of view of Henry "Onion" Shackleford, an enslaved boy who joins Brown's family of abolitionist soldiers.

P-Valley

P-Valley explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall's perspective. It aims to bring more education to the public on this career, art form and craft without covering up the gritty details of life on stage.

Euphoria Special

You may have already seen the series but the creators gave audiences a holiday gift, a special. Trouble Don't Last Always is the first episode of a two-part special bridging the COVID-19-enforced gap.

This first episode picked up from the end of Season 1 and the second part is on its way this month.

Vikings

If you're a Vikings lover then get excited for Season 6 on Showmax. If you're a newbie, you can binge from beginning to end.

This second half of the final season answers all your questions. Is Bjorn still alive? What happened to Floki? Who will take the throne of Kattegat? And which of our favourite characters is going to die next?



Black Monday

Set in 1987, Black Monday is a comedy about a motley crew of ambitious underdogs who cause the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. Featuring amazing actor including Don Cheadle and Regina Hall, the series is everything you want from tragedy to campy 80s indulgence.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Police station comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns for its seventh season, which sees Holt going back to the beat, while Jake and Amy consider starting a family. The beloved show is nearing its end and those who love it can finish this latest season and then start right back at the beginning again.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

This long-running, although broken up show is back. Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm is making its way to Showmax with all its usual cringe. With star creator and actor Larry David front and centre, surrounded by guest stars and topical comedy, this will tickle your funny bone.

Why Women Kill

This anthology series is every woman's revenge fantasy come to your screen. It follows the stories of three women, one house, and multiple infidelities. Though separated by decades, picture perfect 60s couple Beth and Rob, 80s socialite Simone and her third husband Karl, and modern day attorney Taylor and her open-marriage husband Eli share a Pasadena mansion - and a propensity for keeping secrets.

Room 104

Another anthology series, this soon-to-be cult classic follows characters as they passthrough Room 104 of a typical chain motel. Each episode follows another story in another era and so you're never stuck with the same people over and over.

Charmed

It's another teen reboot. The 90s and 2000s classic has been brought into the 2020s with a new cast of witches. The trio are more diverse this time around but are still trying to figure out how to embrace their destiny and protect those around them from the forces of evil.

The Third Day

This mystery, thriller and drama mix has two distinct parts. Starring Jude Law, the story follows him as he visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of locals intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half Naomie Harris comes to the island trying to find answers.

It's definitely for those who live a chill up their spine and figuring out what is coming next.